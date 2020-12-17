Share:

Islamabad - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that establishment of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will enhance exports and trade activities, besides boosting tourism sector of the country. He made these remarks in a meeting with the management of SIAL here.

While lauding the role of SCCI in establishing the country’s first private aviation facility, the President said the airport would facilitate exporters and entrepreneurs and would also help accelerate economic activities in the country. He said during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had provided financial stimulus package to mitigate the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the country’s economy.

The President also appreciated the contribution made by Sialkot’s business community in promoting education and providing health facilities at the grassroots level.