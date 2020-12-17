Share:

Mardan - Commissioner Mardan Muntazir Khan on Wednesday said that despite poverty and weak economy Pakistan was the third largest donor country of the world.

He expressed these views while addressing a function at Sarhadi Yatim Khana. The function was arranged by Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI). WCCI President Aqila Sumbal, Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Zahir Shah, Qazi Zulqarnain, Patron-in-Chief of the orphanage, Qazi Khizar Hayat, Operations Manager of the orphanage and other also spoke on the occasion.

Muntazir Khan said that our religion gave great rights and honour to orphans and also gave great respect to those people who were supporting and helping the orphans. He said that he would try his best to allot government land for the construction of new campus of the Sarhadi Yatim Khana. He also visited different parts of the orphanage and examined facilities provided to the orphans.

Earlier, Qazi Zulqarnan, Patron-in-Chief of Sarhadi Yatim Khana, gave detail briefing and said that orphanage was a non-profit organisation which was established in 1938 by a freedom fighter and poet late Qazi Abdul Akbar Ghazi. He said the institution was the oldest orphanage in Pakistan which was serving orphans for the last 80 years.

The institution, he added, had played a vital role in the freedom movement of Pakistan. He it was our mission to support orphans and give them bright future.