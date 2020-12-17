Share:

LAHORE - Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar here on Wednesday. On this occasion, Governor Punjab said that the blood of martyrs of APS tragedy would not go in vain.

Pakistan has the best forces and the spirit of faith in the world. Inshallah, terrorists will be wiped out from Pakistan. India is not digesting Pakistan’s development and stability. There is no other example in the world of the work being done in Pakistan to promote religious harmony.

The role of scholars in raising awareness about Corona SOPs is commendable.

According to details, Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Religious Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor House and discussed various issues including government initiatives to promote religious harmony and the role of religious scholars. During the meeting, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that anti-peace forces including India do not want to see stability in Pakistan and they have always been conspiring against peace. Narendra Modi is the world’s biggest terrorist and peace killer.

Our Pakistani forces have thwarted India’s intentions in the past and will not allow India to succeed in the future.

He said that the entire nation shares equally the grief of the families of the martyrs of the APS tragedy and the blood of the martyrs will never be wasted.

He said that today the entire nation salutes the determination of these martyrs.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan always talks of peace and the sacrifices made by Pakistan for the establishment of peace are unparalleled in the world.

Unfortunately, since Narendra Modi came to power, peace in the region has been at stake.

He said that no one should consider Pakistan’s desire for peace as our weakness.

Anyone who conspires against peace, including India, will be met with a resounding response.

The entire nation stands united with the Armed Forces of Pakistan, he reiterated.