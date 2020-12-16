Share:

A few days ago, a client of mine who is seeking couples counselling expressed her distress over the monotony of the household chores she has to do everyday. She felt shame and guilt for hating the housewife duties she had to perform day in and out. Because she didn’t work, the guilt was immense because of the explicit and implicit expectation of the husband to perform home duties. ‘I am not cut out for this,’ as tears roll down her face. ‘I need a break!’

Gender roles have been defined since ages and ages. Men provide for the family by working outside and women are caretakers of home and children. We can fool ourselves into believing that times are changing but in our part of the world, this is the case with a few rare exceptions where it is acceptable for a woman not to take care of the house in spite of working. It’s an unwritten rule that even after the same number of working hours in a day, a man can crash on the couch whereas the wife must attend to the house and kids. The working mom guilt is familiar to many mothers.

And the great multitasking skills most women have, they take this as all in a day’s work. But what about that stay-at-home wife and/or mother who doesn’t like working but doesn’t like the household duties either. She hates to cook and clean and simply cannot submit to the attitude, values and behaviour that her gender-defined role demands. She looks feminine and yet cannot identify with the ‘aurat to naam hi kurbaani ka hai.’ She wants to go for long walks, paint or read and invest in her relationships but simply doesn’t like the most monotonous and unacknowledged job in the world of a housewife. It’s not that she doesn’t want to pull her weight or support her spouse. Yes, she wants that but she would rather help him file his taxes and sort his book collection than make him a home cooked meal or iron his shirts.

Do we judge her? Do we kick her out of the good wives’ club because her language of love doesn’t follow the historical criteria of being a member of this esteemed club? Does her changing the light bulb and getting the car’s oil and filter changed not count as much as her cooking ‘nihari’ for the beloved?

The culture and societal conditioning cannot change the core of some of us no matter how hard it’s tried. Some women simply cannot be dyed in the same cast as the rest. They want to be treated as humans and not based on their gender.

So if you are one of those who feel anxious and angry and feel shame and guilt for not being feminine enough and not wanting to live with the expectation your gender demands, don’t be. Don’t feel ashamed of something that doesn’t require anything to be ashamed of. Wear your unique humanness free of gender roles with pride. Don’t defend if you hate cooking and cleaning. Being a good wife is not about what you do but who you are as a person. If you love and support your husband and family in your own way that is the best way. Hold your head high and don’t let anyone judge you for not being part of the stereotypical housewives clan. It’s great what they do and kudos to them but you can shush your inner critic that points fingers at you. And sometimes these fingers might be your husband’s, or a friend or your own mother. Let them say what they want to as long as you know that there is absolutely nothing wrong in holding your head high and owning up to saying, ‘I hate housework and I would rather starve to death than cook something for myself.’ Expect the resistance but dismiss it with a smile. Eventually everyone comes around if you stay rooted at your ground!