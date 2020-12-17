Share:

FAISALABAD - Three more corona patients died during the last 24 hours and the number of deaths reached 292 in the district since March this year.

A spokesperson for the health department said that 626 coronaviurs tests were carried out in public and private sector laboratories, out of them, 27 were positive. He added that active cases in Faisalabad reached 531 while 6,123 patients had been recovered so far. He said 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients, adding that 78 patients, including 24 confirmed, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 33, including eight confirmed, had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.

18 accused held, weapons recovered

The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 18 criminals, including a proclaimed offender, from various parts of the district on Wednesday. According to a police spokesperson, officials held a proclaimed offender and nine drug pushers besides recovering 4.9 kg hashish, 100gm heroin and 89 liters of liquor. In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested three accused and recovered three pistols.

Admin officers

appointed

The police department appointed admin officers in all police stations of the district. A police spokesman on Wednesday said there were 42 police stations in the district where admin officers had been appointed. In this connection, the SSP Operations issued a notification for appointment of the admin officers.

Court hand overs

minor to mother

District and Sessions Judge Rana Masood Akhtar handed over two children to their mother after recovering from the custody of their father. According to details, Sumera Bibi of Elahi Abad filed a petition contending that her husband, Danish, had kicked her out and snatched two children Saleem and Irfan forcibly. After hearing the petition, the judge directed Sadar police to recover children from custody of their father. Police presented both children in court and learned judge disposed off petition after handing over children to their mother.