Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A youth and his female cousin crushed to death as over speeding trailer hit the motorcycle near Khajji Wala Jhung Road Muzaffargarh on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a 16 years old youth namely Saad s/o Ahmed Nawaz along with his cousin Faryal was going to Muzaffargarh from Rangpur academy riding on motorcycle. Suddenly, a speeding trailer hit them near Khajji wala Jhung Road Muzaffargarh. As a result, both died on the spot. Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Rangpur hospital.

Citizens demand anti rabies vaccine in hospital

In wake of abundance of stray dogs and its bite cases, citizens demanded availability of anti rabies vaccine in Tehsil Kot Addu and Dera Din Pannah.

They appealed district administration to launch street dogs killing schemes in order to check dog bite cases in the area. Citizens named Mehr Din, Ghulam Rasool, Ghazanfar Abbas, Nadeem and others informed media on Wednesday that recently stray dog bit two kids Kamran and Haider besides two women Naseem Mai and Shamim Bibi. When they were taken to hospital, the administration told them that it did not have anti rabies vaccine because it was out of stock, the locals informed.

Municipal Corporation officials stated that they did not have required poison to kill the street dogs when they were approached to launch a campaign for this purpose. The citizens urged upon DC Amjad Shuaib to take notice of the situation and ensure availability of anti rabies vaccine in THQ hospital besides poison used for killing dogs.