Peshawar - Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan on Wednesday said that the welfare and development of the people was manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to various delegations at his DDAC Office swat, he said, “People are my heart and soul. The honour I am getting is because of the people.” He also took notice of the problems in different areas and gave necessary instructions to the concerned authorities for their solution. He said there would be no compromise on the dignity of the people.

We would not allow any obstruction in the legitimate rights of the people, he added. He said that providing relief to the people and serving them better was our top priority.

“Special attention is being paid to the development and prosperity of Swat. Record development work has started in Swat, including education, health, clean water supply, construction of highways, rehabilitation of village roads. These projects will be completed beyond political affiliation and as per the wishes and consultation of the people,” Fazal Hakeem said.