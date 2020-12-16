Share:

Why do people always degrade others? What is the agenda behind it? This is a very serious issue in our society because people do not know how to react in difficult situations.

Success is always in the hands of our own; others cannot control our success. The jealousy factor starts rising here. The leader will always be the leader. No one can beat him in any situation. He is strong enough to overcome the problems and does not stay in a negative situation for a long time. He knows how to react in every situation. People who have known that they are good in their field and in knowledge as well; they do not hesitate to educate others with information. There is no reason to not educate others with fruitful information. Everyone has the right to gain information and educate oneself. People who are experts in their field are always ready to share their knowledge with others openly because they guide people with good information and also educate the society with positivity to enhance the thoughts of the society and work for the up-brining of the society.

De-motivating others is not a remarkable achievement at all. People who are in this state of mind do not share anything with others that beneficial for them. This type of mindset is not good. Everyone has its own ways to do the work; they may be slow or fast. It totally depends upon on the individual.

Allah sets the ways of life of everyone, and no one can deny it. When the time comes, all things will come to the individual. On the other hand, the person who does not want to share the information with others with the fear that others can beat him or can go ahead in life to achieve goals, embarrasses himself. The so-called jealously factor is increasing day by day in society. Work together and sharing information is always fruitful for individuals and for the whole society as well.

ABDUL WADOOD,

Lahore.