FAISALABAD - A woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute here on Wednesday. A police spokesman said Rasheedan Bibi, the wife of Zameer Hussain, swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic issue. She was shifted to a local hospital from where she was referred to the Allied Hospital where she died. The body was handed over to the family after completing legal procedure.

Biker killed in road accident

A young motorbike rider was killed in a road accident here on Wednesday. According to Rescue1122, motorcyclist Abu Bakar (25) s/o Jameel was on his way on Jhang road when he collided with a bus of a private company near Thikriwala bus stop. He suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot. The body was shifted to mortuary for postmortem.