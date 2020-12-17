Share:

Peshawar - Management of the Islamia College on Wednesday organised Women’s Day with the aim of raising awareness protection against harassment during their jobs.

The day was observed amid the chrysanthemum exhibition that has been going on in the college premises. Also, a collective Fateha was offered for the departed souls of APS martyrs who had lost their lives six years ago on December 16.

Besides Islamia College VC Dr Bakht Jehan, the institution’s Registrar Dr Mohammad Ibrar, director security Said Kamal and administrative officer Akbar Ameen also attended the ceremony.

Speakers on the occasion appreciated the arrangements made for the Chrysanthemum Exhibition. They said such events would continue in the future too. Vice Chancellor Dr Bakht Jehan said that women usually maintain love and respect with their family and always work alongside their male counterparts. “Peshawar is a city of flowers and women here must participate in social activities and focus on bringing up the younger generations in an appropriate manner and overall wellbeing of society,” he added.