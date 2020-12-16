Share:

ISLAMABAD-Zayn Malik showed off his platinum blond locks in New York recently as the new dad was pictured for the first time since missing his sister’s UK wedding. The singer, 27, who welcomed his daughter with Gigi Hadid, 25, in September was hard to miss, donning a citron-hued look. Malik matched a quilted jacket with lemon yellow Nike trainers for a color-coordinated feel. Tempering the bright look, the Pillowtalk singer wore a pair of baggy black jeans on the bottom. Keeping with health protocol, the star wore a black face mask throughout his stroll. That same day Gigi was seen out in public for the first time since giving birth. The outing comes after Zayn skipped his younger sister Waliyha’s, 22, wedding to ex-convict Junaid Khan, 24, on Saturday, in which police were called.