WAH CANTT - A locally-made bomb, carrying half kilogram of explosive, was defused near a school here Monday morning.

According to SDPO Saleem Khattak, some students spotted a suspicious shopping bag in a dustbin outside a school and informed the school administration. Later on information, the personnel of police, military and other law enforcement agencies rushed the spot and shifted the suspicious shopping bag to a ground. Later, the BDS was called from Rawalpindi which defused the suspicious explosive device. The BDS experts informed that the carried half kilogram of explosive, a circuit and some fireworks. He said that no circuit was found from the suspicious material that’s why the explosive could not went off. The Wah Cantt Police registered a case and launched investigation. It is to be noted that on December 23, 2014, a three kilogram locally-made bomb was defused at Taxila main Chowk. The bomb was placed in a black bag at bus stand at main Taxila Chowk on GT Road. Similarly, over 79 people were killed and over 120 were injured in twin suicide blasts in the city on August 21, 2008.