ISLAMABAD- Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today addressed the 4th meeting of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Islamabad. Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu was present on the occasion.

Sharif said the special ties between the two countries have flourished due to successive generations of leaders. He appreciated support extended by the Turkish leadership following the Peshawar school attack.

Both leaders discussed ways to enhance cooperation in diverse fields including economy, trade, energy, communications, education and tourism.

Pakistan and Turkey also signed eleven agreements and MoUs to strengthen their relations in different fields. These included a Joint Declaration to strengthen their strategic relationship.