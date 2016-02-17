KHANEWAL

Five members of a same family including three women were killed and two others sustained critical injuries when car of a marriage procession dashed against a tree on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Talamba area of tehsil Mian Channu.

The police said that the marriage procession of Sajjad Iqbal, a resident of village 11/8AR, tehsil Mian Channu, was heading for village 7/8R. As vehicles of the procession were passing through Jarrahi Talama Road, driver of one the vehicle lost control of his vehicle and dashed against a roadside tree due to speeding.

As a result, five members of a same family, said to be close relatives of the groom, died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Moin, his wife Shagufta, Sakina Bibi, Razia Bibi and 12-year-old Mubasher. Two others including Zuhran Bibi and a minor girl sustained injuries and were referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan in critical condition. Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and sifted the injured and dead bodies to THQ hospital.

ENMITY CLAIMS LIFE: A person was murdered over old enmity in village Mubarakpur, tehsil Kabirwala, some 30 km from here.

Police said that two brothers Asif and Wajid opened fire on Adnan alias Dana, son of Leelay Khan, killing him on the spot. According to the villagers, old enmity is the cause behind the murder. They said that deceased Adnan had murdered Wahid Ali, brother of the killer some years ago. The Kabirwala Police have shifted the dead body to hospital and started investigation.

Watchman gunned down, guard injured on resistance



HAFIZABAD

The watchman of a farmhouse near Bahu Maan village was gunned down and security guard critically injured by unidentified assailants the other night.

According to police source, some unidentified raiders attempted to barg into the farmhouse near Bahu Maan village. The watchman and security guard challenged the raiders but they opened indiscriminate firing. As a result watchman Talib Hussain, son of Khan Muhammad Bhatti, resident of Kot Nakka was killed instantly while security guard Muhammad Ikram, son of Muhammad Nawaz sustained gunshot wounds. The police said that motive of the murder could not be ascertained as yet. The police shifted the dead body and the injured to hospital. The police have registered a case against the accused.

CHEQUES DISTRIBUTED: The District Zakat and Ushr Committee Chairman on Tuesday distributed Rs0.5 million to 25 the deserving families as dowry fund at a simple ceremony held here.

On the occasion, Rana Muhammad Saleem Shakir said that the families have been selected after due scrutiny. He said that the government is also providing monthly maintenance allowance to poor and hapless widows.