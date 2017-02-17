Islamabad (PR) - After the successful launch of School Service Quality Management program called BEACONNECT in central region, Beaconhouse on 3rd February 2017 launched the program across its schools network in North region as well.

A launching ceremony was hosted at Beaconhouse Educational Complex, G-15, and Islamabad.

Renowned television anchor and journalist, Talat Hussain was the key note speaker. There was a presentation made by Grassroot Consultant Zeeshan Hasan who is the pioneer of this program. Other guests included Executive Director Beaconhouse. Nasir Kasuri, School Group Heads, School Heads, Heads of Department and Head Office Management. It was followed by a panel discussion and a cake-cutting ceremony.

BEACONNECT program which is technology enabled school management process is an innovative way of Beaconhouse engaging with each of its schools parent community. The program enables each school to get monthly feedback regarding satisfaction of its parents with the schools education service standards. It also enables timely resolution of parent’s complaints, and effective management of student retention.