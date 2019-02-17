Share:

LAHORE - A former director general of the National Accountability Bureau has rejected some opposition parties’ allegations that the ongoing accountability process is not evenhanded or that the anti-graft body is targeting them and sparing the ruling party leaders.

Syed Burhan Ali, who worked with the NAB in various senior positions for some 18 years, said in an interview to The Nation here on Saturday that heat was being felt by all parties, without any exception.

He strongly believed NAB’s autonomy should be safeguarded at any cost as any move to clip its wings would not be in the national interest. Such a move, he warned, would seriously affect the NAB campaign against the corrupt elements.

He said the NAB was required to frame its rules and remove any impression that people appearing before it were harassed.

Syed Burhan Ali last served as DG NAB Punjab from 2015 to 2017.

Answering a question, he said the accountability process was absolutely evenhanded and people belonging to the ruling party were also facing cases like people belonging to opposition parties.

The cases being dealt with at present were linked to the past years as the PTI has been in power only for the past six months.

He argued that evidence against a sitting government always came to fore only after it was out of power.

Answering a question, the former NAB director general said that existing laws are very effective and they have already been reviewed in line with some 160 observations of the Supreme Court in the case of Asfandyar Wali.

It was because of the apex court’s observations that the remand of an accused in one go has been reduced to 14 days which was previously 90 days. Likewise the sentence of an offence has been reduced from 21 years to 14.

Syed Burhan Ali said taking on various kinds of mafias was not an easy task for the NAB. These mafias, he said, had their own interests and very strong and effective laws should be in place to lay hand on them.

In response to a question, he said NAB reference against every accused was filed after verifying the allegations through a comprehensive process. Almost 80 percent complaints received by the NAB get trashed because they don’t come to the yardstick of reference. Of the remaining 20 percent, only those with trial-worthy evidence get the status of reference.

About the much-criticised plea bargaining law, Syed Burhan Ali said it was the best law in the presence of which the looted money could be brought back to the exchequer. There is no other law that can bring back the looted national wealth.

He said plea bargain means full-fledged conviction of the accused – without detention.

A person entering plea bargain not only returns the money but also get disqualified for government jobs, bank loans, any election and many other things for 10 years. This is not a small punishment.

He stressed that this law should not be struck down by anyone.

In response to a question, the former NAB director general said there was an urgent need for NAB to frame its rules.

Also, he said the impression that parties appearing before NAB have to face harassment should be addressed immediately. All those appearing before the NAB bosses should be given a patient hearing.

It may be pointed out that both the PML-N and the PPP want to dilute the NAB laws. Even some ruling PTI leaders think that some of its laws need to be amended.