Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Punjab will surely play a compelling role in development of Balochistan and all resources would be utilized in this connection.

Talking to Balochistan Minister for Trade and Industry Muhammad Khan who called on him here on Sunday, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Balochistan is very close to his heart and people of the province are his brothers.

During the meeting of the CM and the Provincial Minister, matters of mutual interest and promotion of inter-province harmony came under discussion.

Usman Buzdar said that although Balochistan was neglected during former regimes but the PTI government is vigilant for its development and progress. We are working together for new Pakistan and a common man here will cherish same facilities as that of a rich man, he added.

The Chief Minister said that we altogether will form new Pakistan and role of Balochistan is this regard is remarkable. He said that they will cooperate to setup Cardiology Centre at Balochistan and we will move forward altogether of developments and progress of Pakistan.