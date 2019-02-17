Both the sides exchanged views on investments by billions of dollars to be made by Saudi Arabia. “The agreement will be formally signed when Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman reaches Pakistan.”
Asad Umar said the talks held with the Saudi delegation on ‘big investment’ to be made by the latter.
He also confirmed that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would sign agreements today (Sunday).
Earlier, talking to Pakistan Television, Umar said Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan will lay the foundation of taking the economic ties between the two countries to the next higher level.
The finance minister said it was heartening that a Saudi energy company was taking interest to make
Prime Minister Imran Khan had also said that crown prince visit to Pakistan was a sign that bilateral and economic