The Nation: The Crown Prince is going to announce a major economic package and investment plan for Pakistan. What are the details, especially of the plans to set up an oil refinery in Gwadar?

Jam Kamal Khan Alyai: A number of MOUs regarding cooperation between the two countries including investment projects in Pakistan are expected to be signed during the visit of His Highness Muhammed Bin Salman. The proposal of establishment of refinery and petrochemical complex at Gwadar worth US$10 billion is also one of the investment proposals, which is being examined, and I am confident that it will be a win-win situation for both the countries.

TN: The expected economic package between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will take our historical ties to even greater heights. How do you see the future of the Pak-Saudi relations?

JKA: Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have historically enjoyed brotherly relations. The recent visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia and the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will usher a new era of friendship, resulting in prosperity and economic stability for both the countries.

TN: How do you see the domination of negative propaganda against Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and various other Muslim countries in certain sections of the international press?

JKA: Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are important players as far as international affairs are concerned. Every country has its own challenges, which are dealt with according to the local environment. Both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are undergoing reforms, which have found acceptance and appreciation among the people. I think any negative propaganda against them is immaterial and has no significance to comment on as long as the peoples of both countries support their respective governments.

TN: With the possibility of Saudi investment in Gwadar, how do you predict that the rate of development will accelerate?

JKA: The visit of Prinec Muhammed Bin Salman will have far reaching effects in that it will help strengthen our ecnomy, the inflow of foreign investment and bolster Pakistan’s stand on regional and international issues. I think the visit will accelerate foreign direct investment and economic development in the country which will help create more jobs.

TN: What is one area where Pakistan can focus to help further strengthen Pak-Saudi ties?

JKA: Why only one area? There is potential for trade in petrochemicals, hydrocarbon, agriculture, etc. which should all be explored. Saudi Arabia is the biggest exporter of oil and petroleum products to Pakistan, while Saudi Arabia has been a key market for Pakistani goods and services. Saudi Arabia, which hosts 1.9 million Pakistanis, tops the list of countries with the highest remittances to Pakistan over $4.5 billion annually. The Saudi-Pakistani relationship is a dynamic web of cooperative linkages, age-old bonds of friendship. The two countries work together extensively at the international level, within the framework of several bilateral, regional and global organizations including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Furthermore, I think that by joining CPEC, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and China will have strong economic ties resulting in greater economic opportunities in the region.

TN: The security situation all over Balochistan is dramatically improved. Who do you credit for this, and how do you see it impacting the possibility of future projects in Balochistan?

JKA: I think the credit goes to the people of Balochistan, who suffered the most, but they never wavered in their resolve. It was a long and painful battle in which everyone player needs to be recognized. I appreciate the role of our Law enforcement agencies, who despite limited resources fought with courage and commitment. Allamdulillah, with the help of Pakistan Army, the situation has been turned around, and I am confident that Balochistan will quickly regain its position of being the most peaceful province of the country.

TN: Gwardar is a location of international interest, and can the Central Asia to Africa and the Gulf States. What would you say about the uniqueness of Gwadar and its geo-strategic location?

JKA I totally agree with you. It is a gateway to global prosperity. Once, it starts functioning to its full capacity the Central Asian States with comparatively better purchasing power parity will be seeking access to global consumer markets through this port city. Similarly, the global consumer market will be accessing consumers of the states of upper latitudes through Gwadar. South-east Asian states again will be bound to fulfill their future needs of energy from oil-rich middle-eastern countries through Balochistan and the vice versa. What we need to be doing is to develop Gwadar’s infrastructure so that is ready to accommodate all this economic activity.

TN: Lastely, what is your message to be Crown Prince on the occasion of his arrival in Pakistan? From yourself and the people of Balochistan?

JKA: The people of Balochistan warmly welcome High Royal Highness King Muhammed Bin Salman to Pakistan. This will be his second visit to Pakistan, and it is good to see such exchanges as they strengthen ties between our countries. Toghether Saudi Arabia and Pakistan canplay a strategic role in uniting the Muslim Ummah to resolve multiple conflicts.