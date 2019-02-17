Share:

Former US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party, Sen. Bernie Sanders , intends to run for the presidency again, Politico reported Saturday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

According to the sources, Sanders and his team are conducting interviews with candidates for seats in the government in the event of a victory. The sources, cited by the Politico, also claimed Sanders had recorded a video announcing his decision to run for the Oval Office in the 2020 campaign. However, it is not yet clear when the video would be published.

Late last year, Sanders said he would take part in the 2020 US presidential election, adding that he would make such a decision only if he is sure that he is the "best candidate" to beat the current US president, Donald Trump.

Sanders claimed last year that the Democratic establishment was running attack ads in early primary states to undermine his progressive agenda should he run in the next presidential race.

Sanders added that he knew the US political, financial and media elite would spend vast amounts of money to oppose his candidacy if and when he decided to run for the presidency, noting that he did not expect ad campaigns to begin before he announced his intention to run.

Sanders ran for the presidency in 2016, but lost in the primaries to Hillary Clinton. Clinton ultimately lost to Trump in the general election.

Most polls then showed that Sanders could have beaten Trump if he ran against him. Later, it was revealed that the leadership of the US Democratic Party initially played up to Clinton against Sanders. The scandal ended with the resignation of party leadership.

In a poll of likely voters released by Quinnipiac University on 19 December, 2018, Sanders finished second to former US Vice President Joseph Biden among a list of possible 2020 presidential contenders. Sanders registered a 44 percent favorability rating overall and 74 percent favorability rating among would-be Democratic voters. Biden secured a 53 percent favorability rating overall, including 84 percent among Democrats.