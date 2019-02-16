Share:

The government of Pakistan once again plans to borrow another 200 billion rupees ($1.44bn) to help clear power sector debt destabilising the finances of the government and private power producers. During the last democratic tenure, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government was able to reduce the gap between the supply and demand of electricity across the country with the addition of many power producing units but the years of mismanagement have made it very difficult to keep the system running smoothly. The problem at this point is that power producing companies, due to the lack of payment by the government, are at the risk of shutting down. They need finances enough to keep the engines running, which is why it is important that the government takes this loan and buys itself enough time to introduce reforms.

The question, however, remains that whether or not the reforms being introduced will be able to cover the mismanagement which has taken place over the years. At this point, there are two areas the government can immediately start working upon. The first is the electricity theft which has been going on for a long time now. The government needs to devise a system efficient enough to not allow such illegal activities. At the same time, there is a need to upgrade the transmission lines across Pakistan. The transmission lines existing at the moment are outdated and cannot carry current beyond a certain limit. Last year, as a result of the addition of current, we witnessed several transformer explosions across the country. This means that there is a need to invest in the upgradation of transmission lines to avoid such accidents and to ensure a steady flow of current, especially with the summers coming in.

Nadeem Babar, head of the Task Force on Energy Reforms created by new Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, is currently working on 25-year long energy policy of Pakistan. This initiative will allow the government to have a vision when it comes to the energy crisis, rather than ad hoc solutions to the problems being faced. Last year as well, despite the warnings of heat spells by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the government was not able to take precautionary measures to avoid an energy crisis. In this energy policy, all relevant departments and stakeholders must be on board to find solutions which are not only feasible but can also work beyond the government’s tenure.