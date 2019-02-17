Share:

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi have rejected reports about their properties in Paris. In a statement on Friday, the Chaudhrys made an offer to the NAB chairman that he should himself go to Paris along with his three-member team and investigate the matter. “We will provide them first-class ticket whereas their accommodation and transport will be arranged by the people of Gujrat”, they said. “We will hand over the entire property to him in a plea bargain if he is able to find it out”, they said.