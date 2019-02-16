Share:

Everybody is aware that Balochistan is the basis of energy for Pakistan. Additionally, majority of the CPEC implementation is also being carried out in Balochistan. However, people of Balochistan are still deprived of their rights despite of all these development projects. Even Gwadar’s public has not received any benefits from the project, rather they are deprived of basic amenities like drinking water.

I humbly request the government of Pakistan to not neglect the province and first provide benefits to the local people.

SHAKEEL PHULLAN,

Turbat, February 16.