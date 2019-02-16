Share:

In 1947, Pakistan had 30 million people with per capita income of 100$. Agriculture accounted for almost 50% of economic output with hardly any manufacturing, as all industries were located in India. Therefore, it was unable to feed 30 million people and was dependent on PL-480 imports from the USA. From thereon, Pakistan has come a long way.

Today with 170 million people, our per capita income in 2008 was 1000$ which was ten times more. Out of every hundred rupees of our national income, we consume 85 rupees and save only 15 rupees, which means that the amount of money which is available to invest for economic growth and advancement is too little, Because to grow by 6%, you need at least a 24-25% investment rate. In 1990, Pakistan’s share was 0.2% of the world trade. After 20 years it has come down to 0.12% in a very buoyant world economy.

I appeal to the government to maintain such stability to ensure economic progress.

ALLAHYAR MUHAMMAD YAQOOB,

Kech, February 14.