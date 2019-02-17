Share:

Real Madrid's title hopes suffered a huge setback as they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to struggling Girona in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday lunchtime to fall nine points behind league leaders FC Barcelona in La Liga.

A midday kick-off and a sunny morning enticed the fans to the ground, with the vast majority of them no doubt expecting to see an easy win after five consecutive triumphs in the league had lifted them to second place behind Barca.

While Madrid welcomed Girona in their best run of results and performances all season, the visitors traveled to the capital fourth from bottom of the table, after a run of 10 league games without a win and with coach Eusebio Sacristan knowing that he has lost in all nine encounters he has directed against Madrid.

Although Luka Modric was out through suspension and replaced by Dani Ceballos, the only other changes Madrid coach Santiago Solari made was to give Alvaro Odriozola a game at right back and for Marco Asensio to start to allow Vinicius Jr to have a deserved rest.

Things went according to script when Casemiro scored his second goal in two league games to put Madrid ahead in the 24th minute.

However, Girona were looking dangerous as they probed for weaknesses down Real Madrid flanks with Portu giving Marcelo several problems, although it wasn't until the second half when they began to create clear chances.

A clear handball from Sergio Ramos allowed Cristhian Stauni to equalize from the penalty spot in the 65th minute and Portu then hit the bar with another chance, before putting Girona ahead with just over 15 minutes remaining.

With Gareth Bale, Mariano Diaz and Vinicius all on the pitch, Madrid searched for the equalizer, but it was not to be and to end a rotten day for Solari and his side as Ramos was sent off for a second yellow card.

After the controversy of his booking against Ajax last week, at least this time everyone knows he didn't get it on purpose.