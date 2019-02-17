Share:

All the offices of the federal government and federal secretariat on the constitution avenue, Islamabad will remain closed on Monday except the essential staff of the ministries and departments of Interior, Finance, Cabinet, Foreign Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Commerce and Trade, Board of Investment, President Secretariat and the Prime Minister's office.

A notification to this effect has been issued by the Interior Ministry.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court of Pakistan will remain open on Monday and will hear cases as per cause list.

According to a press release, Ministry of Interior will facilitate lawyers, litigants and staff of the Supreme Court at entry points to reach the apex court easily.