Kashmir is witnessing unending chaos and turmoil in the valley. Since the independence in 1947, India and Pakistan has claimed control of Kashmir which has resulted in three wars between the two countries. The Kashmir issue has been a bone of contention between them for a long time. In addition, the Kashmiris have experienced gruesome torture, rapes and relentless killing at the hands of Indian Forces in Indian- Administrated Kashmir.

The people of the valley want to exercise their fundamental right of self-determination as per United Nation Security Resolution. To materialize this demand, Kashmiris over a long period of time have remained unarmed, have staged peaceful protests, yet they continue to face attacks from the Indian armed forces.

On February 14, a vehicle-bound suicide attack on the convoy of the Indian paramilitary forces claimed the lives of 46 soldiers. This jolted India as bomb attacks are rare in Kashmir and this was the worst attack in the last two decades.

As expected, without proper investigation, India blamed Pakistan for their involvement in the terror act while vowing to push Pakistan to global isolation, revoking the title of the most-favored nation and reviewing their diplomatic ties with Pakistan. Reacting to this, Pakistan rejected all these allegations with some considerable reasons.

In the immediate past, under the incumbent leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown a tendency towards reconciliation with India. In this regard, first writing a letter to PM Modi and later opening the historic Kartarpur corridor as to ease the tensions also went in vain as India adopted stubbornness prior to General elections to use an anti-Pakistan rhetoric to secure maximum vote and support.

Considering the scheduled visit of the Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman that aims billion dollars investment in Pakistan, Pakistan’s officials meeting with FATF officials in Paris, the hearing of the Kulbhushan Yadav case in the International Court of Justice, hosting talks with American representatives on Afghan peace process, it seems unlikely that Pakistan would be involved in this attack.

India should accept the bitter reality that the attacker, named Adil Ahmed Dar was the local resident of the Pulwama district, who rammed explosive-laden car in the bus carrying the soldiers.

In sum, India should grasp the ground realities with regard to Kashmir, and not make such extremist statements against Pakistan without proper investigation, as this could be very harmful for peace and stability in the region.

AAMIR KHAN WAGAN,

Larkana, February 16.