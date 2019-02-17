Share:

ISLAMABAD - India’s directing its misplaced anger at Pakistan following the recent attack in Kashmir has started a new diplomatic spat between the two nuclear neighbours.

At least 44 Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed in held Kashmir on Thursday last, in one of the deadliest attacks by the Kashmiri freedom fighters.

New Delhi, like always, was quick to point finger at Pakistan and threatening to ‘isolate’ it at international level.

India announced the withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status for Pakistan and called backed its High Commissioner to Islamabad Ajay Basaria on Friday.

The same day the two countries also summoned each other’s envoys to lodge protests, in a sign of heightening diplomatic tension.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua invited ambassadors of P-5 countries — US, China, Russia, Britain and France — at the foreign ministry on Saturday to brief them about the worsening situation.

The timing cannot be more ominous as it comes just ahead of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s visit to Islamabad, from where he would fly into India after two days.

The Saudi leader, heading a large delegation including businessmen, is set to finalise huge investment deals in both the countries.

In Pulwama, the Kashmiri freedom fighters hit a convoy of Indian reserve police by blowing an explosives laden van, killing 44 paramilitary soldiers and injuring dozens others.

The misdirected reaction of India is apparently disproportionate and mindless, but it becomes somewhat understandable when seen in the backdrop of upcoming general election there.

Despite all the brutal use of military might and state terrorism in the Occupied Kashmir, New Delhi in recent years has found herself increasingly helpless before the brave and determined Kashmiris, who are struggling for their right to self-determination.

Left with few options, India is, therefore, trying to find some satisfaction by throwing some punches at Pakistan – the customary sandbag it would always turn to for venting rage in such situations.

Pakistan’s foreign office rejected the unfounded allegations of India in the aftermath of the suicide attack in Kashmir.

In a previous statement, Islamabad strongly rejected insinuation by elements in the Indian government and media circles seeking to link the attack to Pakistan without investigations.

INDIAN ACTION

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale summoned Pakistani High Commissioner Sohail Mehmood on Friday last to “lodge diplomatic protest” over the incident.

India also called back its High Commissioner to Islamabad Ajay Basaria, who flew to New Delhi for ‘consultation’.

Later in the day, India announced to withdraw MFN status for Pakistan. In the World Trade Organization (WTO), this status means non-discrimination — treating virtually everyone equally.

The move followed a cabinet meeting during which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed on the Pulwama attack, according to Indian media reports.

Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a press briefing said that Modi’s cabinet had decided to initiate steps to ensure complete diplomatic isolation of Pakistan. “The MFN status that had been granted to Pakistan stands withdrawn,” he added.

“The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will initiate all possible steps and I’m referring to [...] diplomatic steps which have to be taken to ensure the complete isolation from the international community of Pakistan,” Jaitley said, adding that there is “incontrovertible evidence” of Pakistan “having a direct hand in this gruesome terrorist incident”.

PAKISTAN’S RESPONSE

In response to India’s provocative actions, Pakistan’s Foreign Office also summoned Indian Acting High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and lodged strong protest over baseless allegations made by India.

In a statement, Pakistan’s foreign office said, “The attack in Pulwama... is a matter of grave concern. We have always condemned heightened acts of violence in the [Occupied] Valley.”

Pakistan was also preparing a stronger reply to India at diplomatic level for levelling allegations without even investigating the Pulwama attack.

In her meeting with the ambassadors of P-5 countries on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua noted “a familiar Indian pattern of immediate and reflexive assignment of blame on Pakistan without investigations.”

According to a statement from the foreign office, she said that Pakistan had pursued a “constructive approach” towards India.

“Pakistan’s offer of dialogue and the Kartarpur initiative are a clear evidence of this,” she was quoted as saying. “Ratcheting up tensions in the region will be counterproductive,” she told the envoys.

Meanwhile, Pakistan put its troops along the LoC and the WB on ‘high alert’ to deal with any ‘misadventure’ from across the border in the wake of Thursday’s deadly attack in Indian-Occupied Kashmir, officials here said.

Even though the investigation of the Pulwama attack is in its preliminary stages, the US was quick to jump on the Indian bandwagon and singled out Pakistan.

“The United States calls on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven[s] provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region,” White House press secretary’s office said in a statement late Thursday night.

