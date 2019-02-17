Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has warned Indian Prime Minister
Every Pakistani is a live nuclear bomb against India and the nation is fully prepared to repeat the history of Sultan
“
Sirajul Haq said it was high time that the world community took notice of the brutalities of the Indian troops in held Kashmir and the United Nations stepped forward to implement its resolutions ensuring plebiscite in Kashmir, he added.
The JI chief said the present government was also following the policies of the previous rulers and was least concerned about
The present rulers and opposition were busy in a competition of abuses and falsehood.
Sirajul Haq said it was not fit for a Muslim ruler to go back on his word as the Quran and the Sunnah enjoined the faithful to
He said that the problems facing the country and the nation could be solved only with the enforcement of the Islamic system. He said the JI was striving for the Nizam e Mustafa and on coming to power, the JI would abolish the interest based economic system and ensure equitable distribution of the national resources.
A uniform system of education and health would be introduced for the rich and the poor. The judiciary would decide cases in accordance with the Quranic teachings. The aged citizens and the unemployed youth would get special allowances