Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has warned Indian Prime Minister Moodi and Indian army chief that if their country dared to attack Pakistan, it would invite total destruction.

Every Pakistani is a live nuclear bomb against India and the nation is fully prepared to repeat the history of Sultan Mehmud Ghaznavi, Ahmed Shah Abdali, and Salahud Din Ayubi, he declared while addressing a workers convention at Jhang. JI chief for central Punjab, Amirul Azeem, also spoke on the occasion.

“ Moodi has so far heard only the talk of friendship by the Pakistani rulers but he has not watched the fury of the Pakistani people because of the brutalities of the Indian troops in Held Kashmir”, he added.

Sirajul Haq said it was high time that the world community took notice of the brutalities of the Indian troops in held Kashmir and the United Nations stepped forward to implement its resolutions ensuring plebiscite in Kashmir, he added.

The JI chief said the present government was also following the policies of the previous rulers and was least concerned about solve the peoples’ problems.

The present rulers and opposition were busy in a competition of abuses and falsehood.

Sirajul Haq said it was not fit for a Muslim ruler to go back on his word as the Quran and the Sunnah enjoined the faithful to honour their pledge. He said if the rulers wanted to take a U turn , they should withdraw the raise in the prices and provide some relief to the people.

He said that the problems facing the country and the nation could be solved only with the enforcement of the Islamic system. He said the JI was striving for the Nizam e Mustafa and on coming to power, the JI would abolish the interest based economic system and ensure equitable distribution of the national resources.

A uniform system of education and health would be introduced for the rich and the poor. The judiciary would decide cases in accordance with the Quranic teachings. The aged citizens and the unemployed youth would get special allowances