A suicide bomb blast on Indian armed forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir resulted in the deaths of about 44 Indian army soldiers. The Indian government has shifted the blame of the terror attack on Pakistan, while Pakistan has rejected any involvement in the terror attack in Pulwama.

Despite having one of the largest intelligence agencies (RAW), India failed to protect its army soldiers from such a tragedy. The Modi government has always played a role in increasing the tension between the two countries by blaming Pakistan. India should learn from this attack and must accept that terrorism is a problem in the entire region. We should be united to combat terrorism rather than blaming each other.

On the other hand, the Indian atrocities in Kashmir are still on the rise as hundreds of innocent children, men and women have been martyred since January 2018. India should stop these atrocities and must resolve the Kashmir issue with a peaceful dialogue.

However, the UN and the world community should also take steps and play a positive role to resolve the Kashmir issue. Kashmir’s independence is the only solution to bring about peace and security in the region.

IMTIAZ JUNEJO,

Hyderabad, February 16.