Foster + Partners is designing a complex of stepped towers in Mecca to provide accommodation for the increasing number of pilgrims that are travelling to the world’s largest mosque. The complex is due to be completed in 2022. The project, located between the Haramain High-speed Rail Station and the Grand Mosque, is one of many large-scale hospitality projects overlooking the holy site, overseen by the Jabal Omar Development Company, over an area of more than two square kilometres.