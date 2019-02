Share:

Set to become the world’s tallest building, the Jeddah Tower is currently under construction. It will stand at the heart of the Jeddah Economic City development of offices, residential apartments and shopping malls, designed to rival downtown downtown Dubai. Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the skyscraper will be at least 1,000 metres when it completes in 2020, taking the title of world’s tallest building from the 828 metre-tall (2,716 feet) Burj Khalifa in Dubai.