Snøhetta’s King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in the city of Dhahran was completed in 2016. It contains 100,000 square metres of cultural facilities – including an auditorium, cinema, library, exhibition hall, museum and archive. The exhibition hall has hosted collaborations with the Brooklyn Museum of Art, and LACMA, while the knowledge tower is designed to have 2,000 workshops annually, covering science, technology and maths.