ISLAMABAD - Just a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tweet over the arrest of Dr Abdul Samad, Director of Archaeology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has taken notice and directed Director General KP NAB to present Dr Samad before him at the NAB headquarters along with details of allegations. On last Friday, PM during his visit of KP, the provincial leadership had brought the issue of arrest of Dr Abdul Samad by NAB in his notice. The PM said in his tweet about the arrest of Dr Samad: “The NAB chairman should take action against those in his institution who are responsible for this disgrace act.” In a statement, the chairman NAB said the Bureau respects the services rendered by Director Archaeology and Museum, Peshawar, Dr Abdus Samad and the NAB will ensure protecting of self-respect besides fulfilling the requirements of justice in accordance with law. Earlier, the lawyer of Dr Samad said that his client was asked through a phone call to appear at NAB’s office and arrested him there without a warrant.

Dr Samad did PhD in Sanskrit in Asia from Germany, a full bright scholar and a gold medallist in archaeology. He had also been awarded the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz by the federal government for his services.

Interestingly, the Supreme Court Special committee on illegal appointments in NAB had recommended in its report to repatriate the services of DG NAB KP to his parent department but the Chairman NAB ignored the recommendations of special committee and he did not remove him from the post.

PM Imran Khan first time showed his reaction against arrest of any official and suggested the Chairman NAB to take action against the officers who were involved in the arrest of Dr Samad. However, NAB had arrested the PTI senior leader and senior minister of Punjab Cabinet Aleem Khan but the PM did not even pass a single word over his arrest.