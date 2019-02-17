Share:

Incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif’s cardiac treatment is yet to be started on third day at the Jinnah Hospital Lahore as the administration is waiting for the reports of his medical tests that were conducted at other hospitals and gathering additional information.

Allama Iqbal Medical College’s principal Arif Tajjamul informed that the hospital will receive all reports on Monday and a doctor will then be appointed and treatment will be started.

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are expected to reach the Jinnah Hospital today as well to inquire after Nawaz Sharif .

Nawaz Sharif had on Friday been shifted to the Jinnah Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail. The decision was taken over the recommendation of medical board. Notification issued by home ministry said that Sharif will be provided with fool proof security at the hospital.

Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz met Nawaz Sharif at the Jinnah hospital after his health rehabilitated and his backache healed on Saturday.

Maryam Nawaz had expressed hope for regaining strength in politics by saying "soon oppression will be allayed by justice and situation will improve."

Shehbaz Sharif had prayed for healing of his elder brother and said he had already pledged to quit politics if any corruption was proved against him.

On the other hand, patients of gynecology ward faced severe problems after Nawaz was shifted to the hospital. Relatives of the patients were not allowed by security officials to enter.