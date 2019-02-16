Share:

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistani team was in The Hague to represent the country’s case regarding convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in the International Court of Justice.

The ICJ will hear Jadhav’s case on February 18. The Indian team will first present its arguments, while the Pakistani team will respond on February 20. The Pakistani lawyers will then submit their statement in response to India’s arguments on February 21.

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor is leading the Pakistani delegation while Director General South Asia Dr Mohammed Faisal is heading the Foreign Office side. Ministry of Law officials will also attend the hearing. Former chief justice Tasadduq Jillani will perform duties as ad-hoc judge.

On April 11, 2017, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had confirmed death sentence of Jadhav who was tried through Field General Court Martial under Pakistan Army Act. He was tried under section 59 of Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Section III of official Secret Act of 1923.

The FGCM found Kulbushan Jadhav guilty of all the charges. He confessed before a Magistrate and the Court that he was tasked by the Resrach and Analysis Wing to plan, coordinate and organize espionage and sabotage activities aiming to destabilize and wage war against Pakistan by impeding the efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies for restoring peace in Balochistan and Karachi.

Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested on March 3, 2016 through a Counter Intelligence Operation from Mashkel, Balochistan. In March last year, authorities released a video in which the Indian spy confessed to New Delhi’s alleged involvement in terrorist activities in Balochistan. He revealed that he had been directing various activities in Karachi and Balochistan at the behest of RAW and that he was still serving in the Indian Navy.

Yesterday, Pakistan released a factsheet regarding the hearing of case of Jadhav at the ICJ. Pakistan presented the evidence obtained from Jadhav after his arrest and during the criminal process.

The factsheet reads: “India argues that Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav is an innocent businessman who was kidnapped from Iran, brought to Pakistan, and tortured to confess that he was a Commander in the Indian Navy working with India’s Research & Analysis Wing (RAW).

India argues that it was entitled to obtain consular access to Commander Jadhav as soon as his detention was made public by Pakistan on March 25, 2016. India argues that the trial and conviction of Commander Jadhav for espionage and terrorism offences by a Military Court on 10 April 2017 was ‘a farce’.

India contends that the denial of consular access requires the ICJ to ‘at least’ order the acquittal, release and return to India of Commander Jadhav.”

Rejecting all of India’s assertions, it added, “Pakistan points to evidence obtained from Commander Jadhav after his arrest, and during the criminal process leading to his conviction as amply demonstrating his activities in fomenting terrorism and engaging in espionage within Pakistan.

“Pakistan maintains that it would be incompatible with international law for someone sent as a spy/terrorist by a State to be afforded access to officials of that State, as India asserts. Pakistan also points to an express Agreement on Consular Access dated May 21, 2008 between India and Pakistan, which allows each State to consider a request for consular access ‘on its merits’ in a case involving national security.

“Furthermore, Pakistan points to the uncontradicted evidence that Commander Jadhav was provided with an authentic Indian passport in a ‘cover’ Muslim name by the Indian authorities, as a clear and obvious link between his conduct and the Government of India.

“Such conduct being a blatant violation of international law should bar any claim for relief from a court. India refuses to reply on this issue and (unconvincingly) describes it as ‘mischievous propaganda’.”

The factsheet also gave “six key points which India needs to answer”.

Pakistan will make its closing submissions on February 21 and it is expected that the ICJ decision will be delivered by summer this year. The ICJ has repeatedly stated that it is not a Criminal Court of Appeal and effective review of a conviction is available before the domestic courts.