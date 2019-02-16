Share:

Karachi - Turkish Navy ship TCG GOKCEADA along with Pakistan Navy ships Alamgir, Aslat and Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft (LRMP) took part in PN-TN bilateral exercise `Turgutreis-III’. This is the third exercise of Turgutreis series as earlier two were held in Pakistani and Turkish waters respectively. The Turkish Navy ship had arrived in Karachi on 7th February for multinational maritime exercise AMAN-19. According to a press release issued by Pakistan Navy spokesman, personnel from both navies mutually benefitted from exercise `Turgutreis-III’ which included table top discussions in harbour on various modern day naval warfare tactics including maritime security procedures, experiences and areas of mutual cooperation. Later, various maritime related maneuvers were conducted at sea which enabled the PN-TN crew to consolidate their tactical skills while also improving inter-operability between two navies. “Pakistan and Turkey enjoy strong relations based on foundations of the religious bonding and cultural affinity. Pakistan and Turkish Defence Forces interact regularly on various fora. In this regard, both navies have been actively collaborating in various professional interactions including multilateral and bilateral exercises. Turkish Navy is a regular participant of Exercise AMAN being conducted by Pakistan Navy since 2007.

Professional experience gained by both navies during bilateral exercises has been profoundly rewarding and will foster greater bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly navies,” it added.

On Friday, Pakistan Navy seized 4800 cans of beer and 2460 bottles of liquor worth Rs20.0 million which were being smuggled to Pakistan through sea.

According to PN spokesperson, the contraband was discovered during an intelligence based operation near Ormara and the cache was subsequently handed over to Pakistan Customs for disposal.

The operation was executed with meticulous planning, consistent surveillance and obtaining precise intelligence, which demonstrates Pakistan Navy’s resolve to prevent any kind of unlawful activities taking place along our coast and adjacent sea areas.

Pakistan Navy remains committed to its national and international obligations to maintain peace and order at sea.