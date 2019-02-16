- 10:11 AM | February 17, 2019 Bernie Sanders will again run for US Presidency: reports
- 9:30 AM | February 17, 2019 Trump asks EU allies to 'take back over 800' Daesh fighters captured in Syria
- 8:53 AM | February 17, 2019 US humanitarian aid for Venezuela arrives in Colombia
- 11:43 PM | February 16, 2019 Friendly countries provided financial assistance due to PM’s credibility: Hammad
- 10:57 PM | February 16, 2019 JI chief terms ban on social media, taking away peoples right of expression
- 10:22 PM | February 16, 2019 Brazil to play soccer friendly with Panama in Portugal
- 9:20 PM | February 16, 2019 Indian hackers attack Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website
- 8:46 PM | February 16, 2019 Ch Shujat appreciates CJP decision about lying
- 7:54 PM | February 16, 2019 Pakistan Navy, Turkish Navy hold bilateral drills
- 7:47 PM | February 16, 2019 PM takes notice of arrest of Dr Samad
- 6:52 PM | February 16, 2019 Pakistan submits written reply before ICJ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case
- 6:02 PM | February 16, 2019 Iran envoy calls for removal of trade barriers with Pakistan
- 5:46 PM | February 16, 2019 PCB imposes new code of conduct for PSL 4
- 5:18 PM | February 16, 2019 Girona promise easy pickings for Real Madrid
- 4:36 PM | February 16, 2019 Domestic production, characterization of recombinant thermostable cellulase
- 3:44 PM | February 16, 2019 Merkel: Disarmament efforts must include US, Russia, EU and China
- 2:26 PM | February 16, 2019 Shehbaz, Maryam meet Nawaz Sharif at Jinnah hospital
- 2:18 PM | February 16, 2019 Erdogan dissatisfied with US reluctance to jointly produce patriot systems
- 1:20 PM | February 16, 2019 Pakistan desires to turn historic relations with KSA: Fawad
- 12:18 PM | February 16, 2019 Judicial remand of Saad, Salman Rafique extended by 16 days
