“We are a G20 country. One of the biggest world economies. We’re in the middle of three continents. Changing Saudi Arabia for the better means helping the region and changing the world. So this is what we are trying to do here. And we hope we get support from everyone.”

–Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

Saudi Arabia is usually recognized in the world as a totalitarian state with extremist form of Islamic law imposed on each and every aspect of the country, including limited mobility for women, very few reforms, oil-based economy and the widespread fear of the religious police. However, ever since King Salman ascended to the throne, the situation in Saudi Arabia has slowly begun to change. King Salman’s son, Mohammad Bin Salman – the crowned prince of Saudi Arabia started to be recognized as the de facto leader of the world’s leading oil exporter. Prince Salman’s domination of Saudi politics was the driving force behind Saudi reforms, which was to bring about a change in the society at large.

The crowned prince, Mohammad Bin Salman vowed to return the country to a more moderate form of Islam by introducing a series of reforms. Saudi Arabia’s economy was primarily dominated by oil exports, therefore, Prince aimed to diversity the economy away from oil. In addition to that, this was the first time that women stood and won in the municipal elections in 2015. As far as reforms for women were concerned, the driving ban that had brought in a lot of criticism from the international world was formally lifted in 2017. The guardianship laws imposed on women were also scaled back. Very central to the reforms was the breakdown of alliances between hardline clerics in the country, who had long defined the country’s extreme politics.

The extent of reforms introduced by Prince Mohammad Bin Salman are unprecedented in Saudi Arabia’s modern history, and aim to transform the Saudi society for the times to come. This socio-economic transformation is likely to open Saudi Arabia up to the rest of the world.