The political leaders of Pakistan have termed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan historic.

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz said Saudi Arabia always supported Pakistan, and nothing can affect the brotherly relations of both countries.

Hamza Shahbaz maintained that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif developed relationships with Saudi Arabia on the basis of mutual trust.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ( PMLN ) leader added that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia hold the potential to bring economic revolution in the region by giving each other complete support.

Mohammad bin Salman took historic step to strengthen Saudi economy in a creative manner, he said.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq commented that Saudi Arabia stood by Pakistan after its nuclear experiments when the world imposed restrictions on Pakistan.