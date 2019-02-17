Share:

(ISLAMABAD) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has ordered an action against five organisations belonging to a certain sect for running a “malicious” campaign on social media against high-level visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to Pakistan.

The Ministry of Interior in a letter has directed the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to track and block social media accounts as well as activists of these organisations for their alleged involvement in this campaign.

The ministry has mentioned said that 19 Facebook pages and 20 Twitter URLs have been pointed out to PTA in this connection to be processed for their blocking.

The letter addresses all IGPs and chief secretaries of four provinces, ICT, G-B, AJK, Chief Commissioner ICT, Chairman PTA and DG FIA. -IMRAN MUKHTAR

Turkish Parliament thanks Pakistan over Feto fight

ANKARA (AA/APP): Turkish parliamentarians have thanked Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for the ban of schools affiliated with terror group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

“We welcome the decision taken by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for the handing over of the FETO-run schools in the country to the Maarif Foundation of Turkey and listing FETO as a terrorist organisation,” read a letter sent to PM Khan.

In late Dec, Supreme Court had ordered government to declare FETO a terror group and ban its affiliated schools in country.

The top court also ordered the transfer of FETO’s “movable and immovable assets”, schools, colleges, education centers and other similar entities to Turkey’s Maarif Foundation.

Turkey’s education body immediately took over the FETO-linked schools in Pakistan, the letter noted.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Pakistani authorities,” said the letter penned by the friendship group between the Parliaments of Turkey and Pakistan.

The concrete steps of Pakistani government against FETO “confirmed yet again the strong relations between our countries,” it underlined.

“We would like you to know that our country will continue to provide every support to Pakistan...” the letter added.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Friday, Ali Sahin, the head of Parliamentary group, expressed support for Khan’s decision.

Underscoring the FETO threat in some foreign countries apart from Pakistan, Sahin said, “We want Pakistan’s decision to serve as a model for the other countries.”

The 2016 coup bid, claiming 251 lives and injuring nearly 2,200 others, was orchestrated by FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the State through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

FETO has a considerable presence outside Turkey, including private schools that serve as a revenue stream for the terrorist group.