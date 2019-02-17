Share:

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on Sunday arrived at Jinnah Hospital Lahore to inquire after ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz , president of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), held a 40-minutes long meeting with his elder brother. Interacting with reporters upon arrival at the hospital, he said the three-time prime minister is in need of medical attention.

He prayed that the PML-N supremo may get proper treatment and swiftly recuperate from his ailment.

As Maryam reached the hospital, PML-N workers, who had gathered at the medical facility, showered rose petals over her vehicle. The hospital’s telephone operator, Rehana, presented the former premier’s daughter with a bouquet of flowers, who then reciprocated her gesture by embracing her.