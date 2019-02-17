Share:

US President Donald Trump urged on Saturday "Britain, France, Germany and other European allies" to take back the Daesh militants captured by the US in Syria, hinting at the release of the fighters, if the EU allies refuse to put them on trial.

In a twitter post Trump said that "the US does not want to watch as these ISIS[Daesh] fighters permeate Europe, which is where they are expected to go", hinting at the efforts made by the US troops in Syria on fighting Daesh and its associates.

The United States is asking Britain, France, Germany and other European allies to take back over 800 ISIS fighters that we captured in Syria and put them on trial. The Caliphate is ready to fall. The alternative is not a good one in that we will be forced to release them........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

The United States has been operating in Syria at the helm of an international coalition since 2014, without securing approval from either Damascus or the United Nations Security Council. Late last year, US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of US troops from Syria, but no official deadlines have been set so far.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, the US administration officials fear that some of the 800 detained soldiers could wreak havoc unless European governments put them on trial. Moreover, senior US officials have reportedly warned that the EU was running out of time to take back their jihadists captured in Syria.

The terror threat has remained high in the EU in recent years. European countries have faced a number of bloody terror acts, most notably a concert bombing in Manchester on 22 May 2017.