Zaha Hadid Architects is designing the Urban Heritage Administration Centre, a preservation centre for the UNESCO-protected Turaif district in Diriyah, the former home of the Saudi royal family. When it opens, at a currently non-specified date, the 8,780-square-metre building will contain facilities dedicated to protecting the archaeological sites of the historic oasis. The sites are found along the Wadi Hanifah river, that runs through a 75 mile-long valley to the west of Riyadh.