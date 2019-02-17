Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman's visit to Pakistan is a manifestation of the strength of bilateral and economic relationship.

In an interview with Jeddah based Saudi daily newspaper, he said during the visit of Crown Prince main highlight will be the signing of the MoU in respect of the oil refinery, which is Saudi Arabia's largest investment in Pakistan's history.

The Prime Minister said in the diplomatic sphere, the two nations can join hands to effectively to mobilize the international community for amicable resolution of festering disputes such as Kashmir and Palestine.

He said the two brotherly countries can also exert their influence in facilitating peace process in Afghanistan and for the strengthening of Muslim Ummah to utilize the platform of Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Responding to a question about the Houthis aggression against Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister said Saudi Arabia is very close to our heart in every respect and Pakistan will not allow anyone to attack Saudi Arabia. He said Pakistan will always stand with Saudi Arabia whenever it faces a threat in any form to its security and sovereignty.