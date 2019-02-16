Share:

Saudi make-up artist, blogger and YouTuber Yara Alnamlah had a huge year in 2018. The Riyadh-based beauty expert made impressive strides by collaborating with renowned brands like Benefit Middle East and Max Mara. She’s also been busy developing her own make-up line. “I want to offer women the tools to create the best versions of themselves,” Alnamlah, who has already launched her own perfume, told “Vogue Arabia.”

Alnamlah who is studying architecture at Prince Sultan University, started posting on Instagram, where she now has 556,000 followers, when she was sweet 16. She started making a name for herself creating make-up tutorials for women’s only shopping platform Boutiqaat.

The 19-year-old is known for bestowing perfectly bronzed looks, along with a natural flush, on her clients. Specialising in party and wedding make-up, she aims to give brides that definitive wedding glow. Without a doubt, having perfectly luminous skin is one of the keys to achieving this, so she emphasises a lot on skincare. “I get truly motivated by seeing different colours around me, and they inspire so much of my world, from my clothes to my make-up,” she told “Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.” The dark eyed beauty, who has impeccable skin herself, also loves testing with textures. While Alnamlah’s make-up changes according to the latest trends, the proud Saudi always makes an effort to incorporate fads in a way that enhances her Arab clients’ natural beauty.

Alnamlah, who was spotted mingling with Jordan’s Queen Rania during the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit, has worked with royals and celebrities like Nawal Al Kuwaitia and Assala Nasri.