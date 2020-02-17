Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Police have arrested 11 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered narcotics, alcohol and weapons from them, a police spokesman.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities. Aabpara police arrested two accused Zeeshan Tariq and Somail Masih and recovered 20 litres of liquor from their possession. Women police arrested two housemaids Kiran and Sabra involved in theft case.

Tarnol police arrested accused Shafi Ullah and recovered one 30-bore pistol while police also arrested two accused Ehtsham and Khalid involved in rash driving.