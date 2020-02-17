Share:

LAHORE (PR): STEP (Punjab Group of Colleges) Saturday conducted Self-Assessment Test in Punjab and KP. This test was without any fee. 125000 students participated in this test in more than 100 branches of STEP in 70 cities of Punjab and in KP. 2500 top scorers will be able to get the scholarship (free entry test preparation) from STEP. The result of this scholarship will be announced soon on the STEP website. The purpose behind conducting the Self-Assessment Test was to help students so they could gauge their preparation before appearing for Entry Test 2020 and can also avail great scholarship opportunities.