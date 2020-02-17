Share:

KARACHI - A committee of Sindh Revenue Department has recommended action against 19 officials over irregularities on Sunday. Provincial Minister of Revenue Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman had formed a committee to redress complaints of citizens.

The committee on instructions of the minister visited various offices of the department and pointed out incorrect record at the offices of assistant commissioners, Mukhtiarkar, Tapedar and other revenue officials.

The committee in its report to the Senior Member Board of Revenue recommended departmental action against 19 officials.

The body recommended action against Assistant Commissioner Manghopir Sajjad Abro, Mukhtiarkar Pervez Bhutto, former AC Manghopir Mushtaq Jatoi, Manzoor Dars, Nazeer Ahmed Abro, former Mukhtiarkar Manghopir Shah Moazzim, Pervez Malik and Zulfiqar Ali Mangi.

The summary of recommended action has been forwarded to the revenue minister Mehboob uz Zaman, sources said.

The provincial minister has sent the recommendation to the Chief Secretary of Sindh for implementation.