TOKYO - The approval rate for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet dropped 8.3 percent compared to the previous poll in January, marking the sharpest decrease in nearly two years, a Kyodo News survey revealed Sunday. The nationwide opinion poll conducted over the weekend showed that the approval rate stands at 41.0 percent. The poll also showed that 71.4 percent think it will be unfavorable to Japan if Donald Trump is re-elected as U.S. president in November, while 16.7 percent expect a favorable impact. The disapproval rate stood at 46.1 percent, up 9.4 points, amid criticism of the government’s handling of documents related to publicly funded annual cherry blossom viewing parties which indicated cronyism. In the telephone survey, 84.5 percent said Abe had failed to provide an adequate explanation concerning the matter.